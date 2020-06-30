John Paul Fine, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 24 2020.
John was born November 2, 1946 to George Hamilton and Verna Lou Lovell Fine in Cullman, Alabama. He served in the United States Marine Corps with the 3rd amTracs battalion during Vietnam.
He had lived in Homestead, Florida most of his life where he owned a shop, A-OK Fish-n-Bait for many years before moving to Madison FL.
John loved to fish and loved people.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Madison where he was very active.
John was preceded in death by his parents, George Hamilton and Verna Lou Lovell Fine. He is survived by his wife, Lura Fine, one son, Jerrod J. Fine, of Mobile, Alabama, one daughter Crystal Bostic (Ronald) of Lake City, Florida, one brother, Gary Fine (Veronica) “Ronnie” of Cherry Lake, Florida, two sisters, Veda Fine of Venus, Florida and Libby Fine of Lake Park, Georgia, and one granddaughter, Carilynn Nieman – Bostic, and one grandson, Brandon Bostic, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday July 3rd 2020 at First Baptist Church in Madison FL.