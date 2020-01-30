John Nicotra, 90, a resident of Florida City, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 24th, 2020. His daughter Julie and loving caretaker Ledys, were by his side.
John was born in Syracuse, New York, on August 20th, 1929, the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Nicotra. He was a graduate of Central Square High School, where he played on the high school basketball team, he loved the game throughout his life. He was offered a college scholarship to play basketball but in those days, he was needed at the family farm, working alongside with his brother and sisters. He played the game through the years with friends and knew everything about the players in both college and the pros.
He met the love of his life, Joan LeCotta, at Mexico High School in New York, where she was cheer leading and he was playing basketball. They were married in 1951.Soon after they started a family with a son, Johnny and a daughter Julie. The family spent summers in New York and winters in Florida. John and his brother Sam, had farm operations in both locations. Eventually the brothers retired from the New York farm but continued on in Florida, while also building a motel together. They owned the Sea Glades Motel for nine years before selling it. The brothers continued farming in Florida for a few years before retiring.
John loved to spend time at different casinos around the country, where he loved to roll the dice. He was a hard working, honest man, truly happy when others had good fortune. He was an amazing mechanic who could fix anything, he loved being in his garage and being productive.
He loved going to Oswego Speedway in upstate New York and was very excited when son Johnny put a team together to try their luck. They were fortunate enough to go to victory lane numerous times together, the happiness they shared there was a sight to see.
John was proud of his daughter Julie and the successful business that she ran, and the way she cared for him and Joan as their health started to fail.
He was a simple man and found joy in having family and friends over for dinner as his wife was an amazing cook. He especially enjoyed Sunday dinners with the family, eating and watching sports on TV made for a great day.
John was an amazing husband who loved his wife immensely. They were married for 67 years. John leaves behind, son Johnny Nicotra and daughter Julie Nicotra, both who reside in Homestead Florida. Grandson Ryan Trotti who lives in Charlotte North Carolina. A brother Sam Nicotra and his wife Rosemarie, Boca Raton Florida. Sister Nelly Robinson, Central Square, NY. Preceding his death were his sisters Josephine Towsley and Mellie Bergren, and daughter-in-law Cindy Nicotra.
Funeral Arrangements:Caballero Rivero Palms Funeral Home, 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Naranja, FL 33032, 305-247-4218. Friday, February 7th, 2020, 4:30 - 8:00 PM. Father Jim, will say a prayer for John at 7:00 PM