John Hunter Curry, a lifelong resident of Homestead, FL, passed away at the age of 23 on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
He leaves behind his parents John and Kim, sister Taylor, brother-in-law-to-be Patrick Callahan, girlfriend Brooke Schrofronick, and beloved dogs Carnelo and Bentley, all who love him more than words can express.
He also leaves behind Gramma Judy Woody and Grandpa Raleigh Woody of Marietta, GA, Auntie Kathy Brown of Acworth, GA, and Gramma Karen Curry of Homestead, FL. Other many loved relatives of Homestead, FL, include Aunt Cindy and Uncle Chris Crebbin, Aunt Mary Anne and Uncle Michael Yurchak, cousins Sarah Crebbin, Kelly Garcia, Eric Crebbin, James Yurchak, and Karen Yurchak, and Aunt Anne Erickson. Hunter also throughly enjoyed his visits from his Cousin Dougie of Arizona.
He also leaves behind too many family and friends to list, all whom he loved and who loved him. Though he left this world far too soon, he left the world of his family and friends so much better for having him in it. They will forever hold him closely to their hearts.
Hunter graduated South Dade High School Class of 2016. He learned his love of God at Princeton Christian School before high school. Hunter currently worked as lead nurseryman for his dad's business Jim's Bougainvillea. He loved all things outdoors and nature and spent much time enjoying fishing, boating, bow hunting, and 4-wheeling.
Hunter played baseball starting at six years old and continued playing through middle school and varsity high school ball until he fell in love with playing golf. He played competitively through high school. To this day, his passion for golf had him playing at numerous golf courses around Miami Dade County on a weekly basis.
Hunter was a family oriented young man. He spent regular time with all his family members. He loved backyard bonfires with his numerous friends, Netflix and chill time at home with the love of his life Brooke and their dogs, working out, and eating. Hunter had numerous talents such as being able to operate tractors, mowers, boats, and stick shift vehicles, all learned at very young ages. He had a knack for landscaping growing up with family and friends who were in the business. His soft spot for animals allowed his home as a permanent respite for many homeless dogs.
Hunter will always be lovingly remembered and embraced for his never-ending smile, his immense amount of energy, and the positive marks he left on the lives of all the people whom he loved and left behind. May he Rest In Peace in God's arms.
Memorial service to be held on Saturday, August 14, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Branam Funeral Home, 809 N. Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030.