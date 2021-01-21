John “Sonny” L. Hatch Sr., of Bear Creek, NC, passed away on January 7, 2021.
He was born in McNair, Arizona on June 6, 1929. He was married to Ruth Hatch.
John L. Hatch had a career in land clearing for his self-employed business “Sonny’s Land Clearing”. He was a member of Moose Lodge in Leisure City, FL, and had a passion for fishing, camping, and boating.
He is predeceased by his children: Donald Hatch and John Hatch Jr, his parents, and his brother, Pete Hatch. John is survived by his daughter, Patricia
Richards; his grandchildren: Kristi Blanchard, Dean Richards Jr, Duane Richards, Jeremy Kinson, Diana Wilson, Nicole Dixon, Michael Diehl, and Billy Diehl; and his sister, Murdis Goins.