April 18, 1927 - November 15, 2019
John Dixon was born April 18,1927 in Wallaceton, Pa and at the age of 92 went to rest with his Holy Father on November 15, 2019.
John a veteran, a father, and a grandfather was a man among men. Living his life to the fullest, he spent the first of many of his years in the service - Army 9th Infantry stationed in Germany.
He later found peace as an over-the-road truck driver. He was able to see so many things in life.
Johns many accomplishments only shows how many friends and family he has gained in this wonderful life.
John is survived by wife Barbara Dixon; children - Delbert Dixon & Family, Tracy Dixon & Family, Gracie Dixon & Family, John Dixon Jr & Family,
Tom Dixon & Family, Richard Dixon & Family, Donna Homman & Family, Dianne Voss & Family, Chris McCracken & Family, and Dean Dixon & Family. His legacy lives on in 27 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.
The Family will be having a celebration of life on November 30th, 1 pm, at Pentecostals of Homestead, 455 N. Flagler ave. Homestead,Fl 33032. Flowers are appreciated and donation to the Pentecostals Church of Homestead in John's name would also be appreciated.