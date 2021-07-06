JoAnn Edna Silcox Esquivel, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother; passed away, on February 24, 2021.
JoAnn was born in New Mexico and moved to Homestead, Florida at the age of 19.
JoAnn and her husband, Yoel Esquivel, were married in 1976, and resided in Leisure City, Florida.
She worked as a waitress at the Capri Italian Restaurant for 34+ years, until relocating to Clewiston, Florida, in 1993. After relocating to Clewiston, JoAnn worked at the Historic Flora & Ella’s for 12+ years before retiring.
Her love for reading inspired her love for traveling. Being with her family and friends was where she was most content. She was a very strong and determined woman and loved with her whole heart. She was loved, adored and will forever be missed.
She is predeceased by her son, Joseph Scott Leonard, and her mother, Beulah Silcox Normandin. JoAnn is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Yoel Esquivel, and her daughters and their families; Angela Esquivel, Deanna Gonzalez (Juan) and Barbara Gonzalez (Larry).
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 9, 3 pm, at the South Florida National Cemetery, located at 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 1 pm, at the Pioneer Community Center, located at 910 Panama Avenue, Clewiston, Florida 33440.