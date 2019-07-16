March 30, 1933 - July 8, 2019
Joan LeCotta Nicotra, 86, a resident of Florida City, Florida, passed away at her home on Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Phoenix, New York, on March 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John and Angeline Zollo LeCotta. She was a graduate of Phoenix High School.
Joan was a sport-loving, sport-playing, dance-loving person who enjoyed every year of her life. She was, her friends would tell you, one of the most popular girls in school, and that stayed the same throughout her grown-up years. She was always upbeat, kind, and loved children, her own and everyone else’s. Her sense of humor and attitude left others feeling better. Life with Joan was never dull; her after-school jam sessions, and having her mother play the piano for the dancing, were well known.
Joan met the love of her life, John Nicotra, at Mexico (New York) High School. She was there as a cheerleader for the Phoenix Firebirds, and John was playing varsity basketball for Central Square High School.
Joan and John were married on October 6, 1951. Soon after, they started a family with a son, John, and a daughter, Julie. Together the family spent summers in New York and winters in Florida, with Joan supporting her husband, who was a farmer in both locations.
In the late ‘60s, Joan and John retired from the New York farm, but continued farming in Florida, while also building a motel in Homestead, Florida, with John’s bother Sam and Sam’s wife, Rosemarie. After selling the motel a few years later, Joan concentrated on supporting her family as a great homemaker, loving wife, and wonderful mother. Joan loved hosting dinner parties for family and friends. Her Sunday dinners were famous for their meatballs and sauce, among many other dishes she loved to prepare.
Joan was a devout Catholic who regularly attended Mass and followed God's path with a passion for good. She had a great sense of humor, and was truly happy when others had good fortune. Her positive and upbeat attitude was contagious to those around her. She was a happy, fun-loving spirit.
Joan and John took great pride in following their children’s career paths and hobbies. They enjoyed numerous trips together, mainly to casinos, where they enjoyed the action. They also looked forward to going to New York to follow their son Johnny’s auto racing team, as family members bonded together and were thrilled with the competition of the sport. Joan also cherished her travels with her daughter, Julie, and her dear cousin Rosie Wossner. She visited Alaska, England, Scotland, Italy, Germany, and other places as well.
Joan loved to read and made it a priority to stay up on world history and current events, taking great interest in the daily weather forecasts from Florida to New York. She also enjoyed watching “Jeopardy,” and loved the challenge of successfully answering as many questions as possible.
Following some health issues in 2010, she bounced back to enjoy almost ten more years with her family and friends, who were thankful for her recovery. Her recent health battles, unfortunately, were too much to overcome. In the end, when her time came, Joan was ready. She was strong and loving until her last breath.
Her last days in hospice were spent at home, consoling others and assuring them of the wonderful life she had lived, and knowing they would all be together again one day. Her courage was unfailing.
She was deeply loved, and she loved deeply; she was an angel in life, and will remain an angel forever. Joan looked forward to rejoining loved ones who had earlier passed, especially her parents and her beloved daughter-in-law Cindy, who was precious to her.
She leaves behind her devoted family: John, her husband of 67 years, son John Nicotra and daughter Julie Nicotra, all of whom reside in Homestead, Florida; grandson Ryan Trotti of Charlotte, North Carolina; sisters Marie (Tom) Blaikie of Palm City, Florida, and Marilyn Skotzke of Cleveland, Ohio; and
several nieces, nephews, in-laws, many close cousins, and her dear friends.
A mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, July 23rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 106 SE 2nd Rd., Homestead, FL 33030, followed by a visitation for family and friends at Palms Woodland Funeral Home from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. The family will then welcome friends at Capri Restaurant, 935 N. Krome Ave, Florida City, FL 33034 at 3 pm.