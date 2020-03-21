Jesse White passed peacefuly on 3/15/2020 at Tallahassee Memorial in Florida. He was born on 8/20/1935.
Jesse was an avid sportsman, and loved fishing and hunting.
He retired from Dade County with 30 years at an early age then opened his welding shop for several years before moving to Taylor County, Florida.
He was a master mason of Royal Palm Lodge and Past Master. A Master of Memorial Lodge, Shrine Club and Tin Lizzie Unit in Homestead. He enjoyed participating in many functions especially riding his Tin Lizzie in the Orange Bowl Parade as well as parades elsewhere. He was a member of Scottish Rite, Shriner and Royal Order of Jesters of Miami. He was a Kentucky Colonel as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Alma White of Ind., Kentucky and son Robby White of Key Largo, Florida. He leaves behind his loving wife of 67 yeats, sons Stanley White, David White and Mark White, all of Taylor County, Florida. Three grandchildren and three great grandchildren, his siblings Jake White, Fred White, Robert White, and Bill White Sr., all of Kentucky. As well as a loving host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Masonic Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital or the charity of your choice. Beggs Funeral Home in Perry Florida is
assisting the family.