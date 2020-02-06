Jeffery Garrett Fredrick "Gary", 76, of Everett WA, died on January 28, 2020, at Providence Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Born in Homestead FL, he was the son of the late David J. and Mozelle
Garrett Fredrick.
Gary enjoyed a long and adventurous career with NGS/NOAA as a surveyor, geodetic technician, and field supervisor. He retired from the Federal
Government in 1999.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother, Brian. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne; his sister, Kathryn (Mike) and brother Mark (Linda) of Homestead FL; and his son, Scott and granddaughter, Kaya of Chesapeake VA, who were the joys of his life.
Private interment will be at a later date, and no memorial service is currently planned.
To Gary’s many friends and professional colleagues, please hold this thought in your hearts - he is now “sailing free … with the wind more than six points from dead ahead.”