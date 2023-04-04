Janice Evelyn (Tiedeman) Logg, a resident of Laurel Circle, Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on March 24, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Elizabeth, NJ, on June 13, 1932, the daughter of Charles
Tiedeman and Evelyn (Schwörbel) Tiedeman of Westfield, NJ.
Her early education included schools in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sydney, Australia and Westfield NJ. Through these travels Janice’s attitude towards life and living shaped her to be her best and to care and respect all people. While traveling to Australia as an 8 year old on the S.S. Monterey, she crossed the equator on August 29, 1940 and became a trusty shellback.
Janice graduated from Douglas College in 1953 where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology and bacteriology. While attending Douglas, she met her future husband, Charles P. Logg Jr., at Rutgers University.
Upon graduation she raised six children Joanne, Patricia, Charles (Douglas), Margaret, David and John while living in NJ and Homestead, FL. She was
dedicated to her children and grand-children and used all her experiences and lessons in life to prepare her children to be successful in life when they went off and began their own lives.
She began her career at J. Byron’s as a customer representative in Florida. Returning to NJ she began a 15 year career with 1st Nationwide Bank (Lincoln
Federal Savings and Loan) in Westfield NJ. First as customer service representative and finally to the position of Manager of Retirement Services. She also worked for 16 years at Tavor Corporation, Denville, NJ. She finished her career at Brown and Brown Insurance, Florham Park, NJ in 2008 at the age 78.
Janice enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to dance, perfecting her craft in ballroom dancing classes, winning several awards. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Parish of Bernardsville, NJ, and a member of the altar guild.
In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her daughter Patricia (Logg) Castner; and her sister Diane (Tiedeman) Ferguson.
She is survived by her children, Joanne Logg of Homestead, FL, Charles Douglas Logg of Milford, NJ, Margaret McGarty and David Logg of Homestead, FL and John Logg of Scituate, MA; and her sister Cassandra (Tiedeman) Carroll of Orleans, MA; 14 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 10AM at St. Bernard’s Episcopal Church, 88 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ. Followed by
an interment at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 98 Sky Manor Road, Pittstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to The Humane Society of the United States or the American Red Cross.