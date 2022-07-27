Janice Gayle Lee was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She left this world with loved ones by her side on July 2, 2022 at the age 76 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
She was born in Tampa, Florida to Thomas Alva Hammond and Ellen Mayfield.
Gayle and her beloved husband John Lee of 35 years (preceded her in 2005) inaugurated their marriage by becoming the proprietors of a popular southern-style restaurant, John and Gayle's, (formally known as Smitty's) in Homestead, Florida.
For several years they lived their dream before Gayle answered her life's calling to medicine as a licensed practical nurse. She passed her love for medicine on to her beloved son, Terry Wayne Souders Lee, a paramedic in Charleston, SC, who preceded her in 2004.
Gayle will always be remembered for her cheeky sense of humor. Her wry wit and comedic timing were masterful. Even years of pain could not stop her from finding reasons to laugh and inspiring others to laugh with her.
Gayle will lovingly be remembered by her daughters Lynn Lee Spence (Bill), Lisa Lee Hockman (Judson); grandaughters Kelli Sweeney and Samantha Lee Durfey; great-grandsons Michael Lee Sutton and Benjamin Griepp; sister Lisa Witty, nieces and her devoted caregivers Tammy Pearce Wyatt (James); Shelly Hubbard Tyre, and Angela Myers Briand (Lee); 6 nephews; 9 great nieces, 9 great nephews, 4 great- great nieces, 6 great-great nephews, and her adored pooch, Nikki.