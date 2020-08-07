James Robert Peebles, age 93, passed away at home on August 4, 2020.
Jim was born on Christmas Day in 1926 in New Castle, Pennsylvania. At the age of 17, he convinced his mother to give him permission to enlist in the United States Marine Corp. A few months later he joined the 6th Marine Division and landed in Okinawa. He was wounded in battle and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.
After leaving the Marine Corp, he returned to New Castle, Pennsylvania where he met Ruth. They were married on July 5, 1952. They moved to Florida City in 1956 to improve the health of their children and have served the community here ever since. He started a baseball little league in Florida City and remained a president and coach in the league for many years. He worked for Dade County water control for 30 years. After retiring from the county, he enjoyed his life with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His family fondly remembers many fishing trips and breakfasts with grandpa.
Jim was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and took great pride in his family;
however, his greatest source of joy was his relationship with Christ. While attending church with his family one Sunday, Jim gave his life to Christ and spent the rest of his years loving and serving the Lord and helping others do the same. He participated in mission trips overseas and led classes at his local church to encourage new believers.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth; his four children Tommy Peebles (Genny),
Barbara Brewner (Bill), Bobby Peebles (Gwen) and Janis List (Jimie), two stepdaughters, 16 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.