On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Jack Verner Drago, passed away at the age of 94.
Jack was born on October 27th, 1925 in Springfield, Missouri.
After graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 1946, he served the next 20 years at locations worldwide.
In 1968, he settled in the Redlands for the next 50+ years. The first 27 years were dedicated to Dade County Public Schools, as a teacher and adult coordinator at Redland School and an Administrator in Miami.
Throughout his years in South Dade, Jack was active at St. John’s Episcopal Church as a member of the choir, vestry, Guild of St. Andrew and a school advisor.
Additionally, Jack considered it his duty to be a poll volunteer and had many friends in the Retired Officers Association. Some of his passions included sailing, painting and bicycling as well as cultivating various tropical fruit trees in his yard.
Jack is survived by sons; Douglas Drago (Barbara) and David Drago (Linda); by grandchildren, Anni, Evan, Jeremy, Jesse and Savanna as well as his brother Daniel W. Drago.
Jack inspired his family and friends with his love, kindness and steady council. We are all the better for having had him in our lives. A memorial service will be held at a future date.