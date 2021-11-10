September 4, 1952 - October 31, 2021
Known to his friends as, “Bird Killer,” Jack Butts was an old-school biker who rode his last ride on October 31, 2021.
Bird was proud to be an Air Force veteran. He later retired from Miami-Dade County Fleet Management where he kept Metro-Dade’s fleet police vehicles running, a job which would get his family and friends out of a number of tickets over the years. An expert mechanic, he was known to diagnose a vehicle simply by listening to it over a cell phone. His first love was his Harley-Davidson motorcycles which he rode to every corner of the country. Bird spent most of his adult life not owning a car, until his health forced him to trade in two wheels for four.
Bird was rowdy, colorful, and cantankerous.
He drank too much and lived life his own way, but he loved his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Bird is survived by his son, Allan Butts, his daughter, Melissa Nair, his grandchildren Ashley Johns, Levi Kelley, and Lindsey Kelly, four great-grandchildren, and one unborn great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, “Jack Butts Memorial Fund”.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 43 in Homestead on December 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.