Ivan (Bo) Napier Jr. passed away on January 16, 2022 peacefully at home at the age of 87.
He was born in Logan County, WV. He was a resident of Homestead for 73 years.
Ivan is survived by his wife Donnie Napier, daughter Wendy Piper, son-in-law Kevin Piper and granddaughter Krystal Piper.
He was preceded in death by his son Clinton Napier, grandson Kevin Piper Jr., his parents Ivan and Verdi Napier and five brothers and sisters; Charles Napier, Leah Rae Martini, Mae Frances (Tootsie) Whitt, Verda (Doodle) Dykes and David Napier.
Ivan was an avid fisherman, free diver and loved the outdoors. He was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and loved to cook, especially Thanksgiving dinner.
He worked for many years at Turkey Point for Bechtel Construction.
At this time there are no services scheduled.