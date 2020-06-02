February 24, 1935 - June 1, 2020
Irene P. Grant of Homestead, Florida passed away June 1, 2020 at age 85. She was born in Freeport, New York and moved to Homestead in 1974.
She is survived by her son John R. (Beverly) Denis, son William Denis, daughter Margaret Boyett, she had six grandchildren; Jessica (Mario) Henriquez, Christine (Jacqueline) Boyett, Melissa Denis, Ashley Boyett, Dainel Denis, Jennifer Denis, and five greatgrandchildren; Emma, Raegan, Jordan, Demitreus and Hayden.
Irene was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and community groups, The Catholic Women’s Club, and an active member of TOPS for over 30 years.
Irene was predeceased by husband John R. Denis and her parents Dominic and Grace Mirone.
She was the oldest of four sisters and one brother.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all
- Godspeed.
Visitation will be at Woodlawn in Naranga from 10:30 to 11:30. Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead at 12 Noon followed by the burial and graveside blessing at Palms Woodlawn immediately after.