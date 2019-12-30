Harold Arve, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23rd in
Madison, Florida.
He was raised in Walhalla, SC. He moved to Florida after graduation where he served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
In 1954, he and his partner, Tony Ferrar, opened a welding shop (Homestead Welding). At age 65, he retired and sold his share of the business which operated for 63 years.
Harold loved to work, dance, play his banjo, grow a garden, hunt, fish and feast on the harvest.
Harold was an assistant Boy’s Scout master in Troop 69 in the Redlands, Florida during the 1960’s.
In the late 80’s he was an assistant Scout Master in Key Largo, Florida.
He was a faithful member of the Second Baptist Church in Murphy, North Carolina for many years. Harold and his wife, Maxine, built a Christmas barn for all of the elementary children in Murphy, North Carolina to come on field trips each holiday to see the many decorations and animated displays. Each child left with a toy gift.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Olvaline Arve, brother Charles Arve and step son, John Alston. He is survived by his wife Maxine Arve, son Hal Arve (Linda Arve), son Mike Arve (Susan Arve), and daughter, Shirley Vellanti (Paul Vellanti). Also, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Harold was a kind and caring gentleman who was blessed with many friends whom he accepted them all as they were.
A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.