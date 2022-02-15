Grace G. Ellis passed away February 5, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of John Ellis Jr. for over 66 years; loving mother of John III, Valerie, Gary and (Melanie); cherished grandmother of John IV, and Stacy Ellis; and great grandmother of John V, Grant, Cruz and Austyn.
Grace Ellis was a native Floridian born in Homestead and served as a dedicated Registered Nurse (RN) for several years in the Homestead area.
Her greatest gift was the family she created and loved so much. She will be deeply missed.
Services were held Friday, February 11, 2022 at Palms Woodlawn
Funeral Home, Naranja, FL.