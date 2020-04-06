March 15, 1931 - March 29, 2020
George Butler Jr. age 89 of Daytona Beach died Sunday March 29, 2020 at his residence of natural causes.
Born in Palatka Florida on March 15, 1931 to George C. Butler Sr. and Katie Sue Butler. George and his wife Myra lived most of his adult life in Homestead Florida. They moved to Daytona Beach roughly 3 years ago from Homestead to live out their final days.
Having grown up as the son of a produce broker, George developed a deep love of Agriculture while spending his early years around fruits and vegetable crops with his father. The family traveled with the crop growing seasons from North Florida to North Carolina. After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in Agriculture, George served in the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and squadron commander during the Korean War. After one year of service in the Air Force he got married to Myra and after serving two years they moved to Homestead Florida to pursue a career in the agricultural industry. His first job was as a plant inspector for the State of Florida. During this time he started his own small business on 5 acres called Butler’s Foliage Inc. in 1961 which today is a 40 acre nursery. After several years working as a plant inspector he was offered a position with U.S. Steel Ag Chemical Corporation as a crop consultant and salesman. He loved working with local vegetable farmers, and grove owners. He formulated and patented a number of fertilizer products in another business he started called KeyPlex. While working with researchers all over the state of Florida, George helped solve disease and nutritional problems in many types of fruit and vegetable crops. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman and no matter what, he would go
fishing every Wednesday with his farming friends.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Myra, his son George Butler III and his wife Cathy of Ponce Inlet, 2 grandchildren George IV, and Katie Butler both of Atlanta Georgia, sister Sallie Mitchell of Fernandina Beach, and 2 nieces Katie Schmeider and Gayle Campbell both of Jacksonville.
George was preceded in death by his father and mother, George C. and Katie Sue Butler and a sister Joyce Campbell.
Due to the Corona virus a celebration of life will be held at a later date which will be announced.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.