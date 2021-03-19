Geneva Mae Vann Byars went home to be with the Lord, February 27th in Chiefland, Florida, where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law.
Geneva was born in Homestead on February 29, 1924 to pioneer families, the late James C. Vann and Myrtie Mae Mitchell.
A life long resident, she attended Homestead High School and following
graduation married Herman L. Byars. They were married 67 years when he predeceased her in 2009. Mrs. Byars is also predeceased by sister, June Mantius, and brothers, Jimmy, Paul and Billy Vann.
One of the oldest members, if not the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Homestead, Geneva was an avid reader who desired to never stop learning. She taught Sundaty School for decades, from nursery to adults. She loved each class and found teaching the 6 years olds and the adult women especially dear to her heart. She was beloved by her students, many of whom stayed in touch, some writing, some calling weekly and when in need of
special prayer, caller her daily.
A domestic engineer extraordinaire, Geneva was also a brilliantly gifted china painter. While encouraged by family to sell some of her exquisite art, she present most pieces as gifts.
A devoted Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Friend, she leaves behind those who have been far beyond blessed by her obedient Christian example, generous and beautiful life of joy and unconditional love.
She leaves behind twin sons Johnny (Becky), Ronny (Betsy), and daughter Katie Milloy (Ian). Grandchildren: John Byars Jr., Jenny Gribbin (Mike), Dana Hill (Brian), Keith Milloy, and Michelle Strachan (Michael). Great Grandchildren: Collin, Christian, Geneva, Stratton, Ella, Josie, Carter, Anna, Joshua, Oakley, Teagan and beloved nephews and nieces.
A graveside service was held on March 10th with Dr. Howard Harden, First Baptist Church of Homestead officiating.