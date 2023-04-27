Gary Joseph Dufek, 78, passed away on April 24, 2023. He was born in Little River, WI on September 10, 1944, to Carl and Phyllis (Carriveau) Dufek.
Following graduation from Lena High School in 1962, Gary served in the US Air Force from 1962 - 1966 along with his brothers Lee and Thomas. In 1966, he met Josephine DiBenedetto while stationed at Homestead Air Force Base. They married on December 24, 1966, and settled in Miami, Florida.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brothers, Lee and Thomas, nephews Richard Borkovec and Michael Lindstrom, and his in-laws Joseph and Josephine DiBenedetto.
Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Josephine Dufek, as well as his son Michael (Miam), daughter Theresa (William) Hooper, daughter Ann Marie (Stephen Hernan) Dufek, and son Matthew (Joanie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaleb Kelly, Nyah and Aviah Dufek, Alyssa and Austin Hooper, Joey and Nicolas Hernan, and Anna McClean. He is also survived by siblings Carol (Roger) Borkovec, Donna (Craig) Rider, Kathy (Leonard) Lindstrom, and Charlie (Lori) Dufek, their families and many nieces and nephews.
Following his service in the Air Force, Gary worked as a computer operator for Eastern Airlines, a realtor at Sun Country Realty and Universe Realty, and owned and operated Roystonea Enterprises where he was a tax and zoning consultant, and farmed avocadoes, lychees, and other fruit in the Redlands.
Gary was heavily involved in numerous civic organizations and community activities, including serving as: Chairperson of the Police Citizens Advisor Committee, President of the Redland Citizens’ Association representing the Redlands farming area, Chairperson of Community Council #14, and a member of both the Dade County Transportation Citizens Advisory Committee and of the Avocado Administrative Committee. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Gary was an avid reader and historian, a supporter of farmers and the Redlands agricultural area, a loyal owner of John Deere tractors and implements, and a proud fan and owner of the Green Bay Packers.
A viewing will be held at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home, Homestead, FL, on Friday, April 28 from 6-9 PM. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Homestead, FL. Gary will then be entombed at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Cemetery, Homestead, FL.
Memorial Donations in Gary’s name may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, online at https://t2t.org/donate/.