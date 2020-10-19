Born April 17, 1927 in Wichita Falls Texas; Died October 8, 2020 in Homestead, Florida.
Services were held Monday, October 12, 2020, at Branam Funeral Home; Burial was on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Williams Cemetery in Smithville Georgia.
He was raised in the 30’s by the best carpenter in Wichita Falls, Clyde Willie Woods, and a tremendously God-fearing mother – Effie Funderburk. He stole away to the US Navy as a teen in WWII and served 10 months before they discovered his age and discharged him. When the Korean War broke out in 1950 he enlisted in the army and was sent to Germany.
In 1964 he married the love of his life. It is told that he hollered “hey Blondie” from across the street – indicating for her to cross the street to meet him. She replied “I’ll meet you half way” – and I’m guessing they worked it that way from then until now. They moved to Florida from Texas with 2 little girls – HAFB was in full swing in the 60’s and there were plenty of haircuts to be given. Daddy cut hair for Mr. Shaboo who had a shop on the base and he also sent daddy to the Missile Site HM69 and to the NCO club. In 1972 daddy opened his own Woody’s Barbershop off the North Gate of the Air Force Base and over the years he had a few other locations, ending up after Hurricane Andrew where Woody’s is today, behind Publix. All in all, he served this community cutting hair for almost 50 years.
He was humble. He was God Fearing. He believed in family. He was a leader and he led his family to church. He asked most people he saw to come to church. He was a faithful member of South Dade
Baptist Church for many years. Later he became a charter member of Victory Baptist Church. He loved gospel music. He loved country music. He loved to hear his son Jay sing. He was a member of the
Masonic Lodge - - serving as Worshipful Master for Palma Vista Lodge #205 in 1978 and later participating in Homestead’s Royal Palm Lodge #100. He was a Mahi Shriner and a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. He drove a transport van for the Shriners Children’s Hospital taking children from the Miami area to the hospital in Tampa and back again in the same day.
Daddy was 93 years when he passed peacefully at home with Sonja, Babette, Monique and his devoted friend, Rey. He was preceded in death by many
including his son, Michael Clyde. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Sonja; 4 children: Ann (Dan Alfson), Babette (Jim Thurston), Monique (Sam Accursio) and Jay Clyde; he has 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren – plus 1 on the way at the time of his death. Out of 5 siblings, he is survived by 2: Barbara Key of Wichita Falls Texas and Jack Woods of Oahu, Hawaii. Contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.