Gail Ruffner, 86, passed away Sunday, October 4 in Franklin, NC.
She was born in Greensburg, PA to the late Glenn H. Wright and Florence Anderson Wright. Gail is survived by a son Bob (Holly) Ruffner of Wellington, FL; two daughters, Sharon Ruffner of Franklin and Sharlene (Craig) Kossuth of Cutler Bay, FL; five grandchildren Laura (Patrick) Hughes, Rebecca (Simon) Gonzalez, Jessica (Daniel) Ruffner, John (Nicole) Rose, Victoria Rose and two great grandchildren Lea and Thomas Gonzalez. In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Ruffner and a sister Janet W. Paxton.
Gail loved her family. One of her greatest joys was to have the family around her dinner table.
She was a member of Homestead First United Methodist Church in Homestead, FL, for 50 years, where she had been an active member of the United Methodist Women. She was also an associate member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Franklin since 1996.
A service to celebrate Gail’s life will be held in Franklin at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Gail’s memorial fund at the First United Methodist Church, 622 North Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030.