Pioneer of the Redlands
Fred Maas, Sr., passed away on February 19, 2020, at the age of 94. He was predeceased last year by his wife of 70 years, Kathleen (Kay).
Fred moved to the Redlands of Homestead in 1952 from Chicago, IL, with his wife and two small children, Carol and Fred Jr. (Fritz). They were blessed to have five more children, all born in Homestead.
Fred Sr. worked for over 35 years at the University of Florida, Sub-Tropical Experimental Station (IFAS), in the Redlands, as an Agricultural Technician. He was recognized in 2019 at the 75th Anniversary of the Experimental Station for his years of dedicated service. He was considered a local “expert” and pioneer grower of lychee trees and fruit. Fred also worked part time as a security guard at the Cutler Ridge Mall.
Fred was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church since 1952 and was involved in several of the parish organizations over the years, but his favorite ministry was always the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which assists the indigent and those in need.
Fred’s hobbies included growing fruit trees in his yard, fishing, and raising racing pigeons, which he did since he was a young boy.
Fred is survived by his brother-in-law, Patrick O’Hagan of Chicago, seven children: Carol Montgomery (Nelson, deceased), Fred (Fritz) Maas, Jr. (Tracey), Edward Maas (Laurie), Kathy Cuthbert (David), John Maas (Michele), Martha Maas and Rose Williams (John), as well as 23 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead, followed by interment at Palms Memorial Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Church in Homestead, or any other church of your choice.