Franklin Cone, a former resident of Homestead, passed away on August 14, 2019. He was 85. Born on October 22, 1933 in Crossett, Arkansas to Tom and Myrtle Cone, he was the sixth of seven children.
Mr. Cone served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Opa Locka and Homestead Air Force Base in the 1950's and 60's.
After his retirement in 1968, he moved with his wife, Shirley, and daughters back to Homestead. Mr. Cone then worked at Florida Power and Light, where he was a Nuclear Control Operator at Turkey Point. He retired in 1989.
Following the devastation of Hurricane Andrew, Frank and Shirley relocated to Liberty County, Fl. In 1994. Mr. Cone was an aircraft enthusiast, and was a member of AOPA and the experimental aircraft association.
He was also an avid fisherman, his favorite place to fish was Flamingo.
Mr. Cone was also a member of Masonic Lodge #100 in Homestead, and a Shriner.
Besides his parents, Mr. Cone is also predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Shirley, who passed in 2013, his mother in law, Averice Wright Worley, as well as five siblings, Georgia Alexander, Mary Lee Jenkins, Tom Cone Jr., Lorraine Grayson, and James Cone. Mr. Cone is survived by one sister, Barbara Whorton, of Haughton, La., Daughters Caren Hager (Stephen) of Homestead, and Connie Walters (Victor) of Bristol, FL., five grandchildren Justn Hager (Crystina) of Altamahaw, NC., Kyle Hager of Atlanta, GA., Kellye Rodney (Nicholas) of Homestead, Taylor Walters of Howard Lake, MN., and Erin Walters of St. Paul, MN., Six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private services to be held at a later date.