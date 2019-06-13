November 4, 1960 - May 23, 2019
Frank Golembeski, 58, of Florida City, FL passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019.
Frank was born on Nov. 4, 1960, in Miami, FL and was adopted as an infant by the late Frank and Elsie Golembeski, entrepreneurs from the Redlands. As their only child, Frank was educated at South Dade High School then later graduated as a Respiratory Therapist, working at South Miami Hospital for many years.
Frank married Susan Mlodynia in 1989 and they had three children, later divorcing. Frank never remarried but spent nearly 10 happy years with his partner Annie. Frank enjoyed racing cars, playing drums, and painting. His children were a great source of pride for him.
Frank is survived by his two sons: Frank Golembeski IV and Henry Golembeski of Miami, FL, and his daughter Alexis Pencar, and son-in-law Aaron Pencar, of Loveland, Co. Frank had two grandchildren: Aaria and A.J. Pencar, who he loved very much.
A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held on June 19th, 2019 at the Fruit & Spice Park from 1-4 pm.
All are welcome to attend.