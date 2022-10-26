On September 7, 2022 Evelyn left her earthly body to ascend to heaven.
She was born in Meriden, CT in 1935 to Everett and Martha Stearns. She was a devoted wife to Orlando Misenti until his passing in 1994.
Her three children James Crowell, Joy-Anna Duffie and Michael Misenti along with her grandchildren Erin Hubbard, Janna Norton, Stephanie Misenti, Charles J. Duffie, Leslie Duffie, and Alessandra Duffie and great-grandchildren Addison Hubbard, Tucker Norton and James Misenti-Nicholson, along with her friends and family, will miss her joyful energy and loving smile.
She spent her life serving her community and the Lord by helping others. This began early in her life as she often cared for her two brothers, Richard and Duane Stearns. She later became a teacher’s aide and worked in Middletown Connecticut Elementary Schools helping young children learn to read and write, along with practical life skills.
She continued showing her love for children after moving to Homestead by working at Cope South taking care of the children so that their mothers could attend classes to receive their High School diplomas.
After retirement, Evelyn became very active in the Sacred Heart Church in Homestead and on the Board of the Lakeshore Condo Association where she lived. Her dedication to helping others was evident in her commitment to the St. Vincent De Paul organization and Women’s Club activities.
Evelyn loved music, dancing, and the theater. She volunteered at the Seminole Theatre in Homestead as an usher and made costumes and props for the Seminole Theatre Junior Productions.
Evelyn was exceptional at everything she did as she gave her whole heart willingly. This was rewarded by receiving awards for Best Teacher Aide, Women of the Year and Volunteer of the Year at the theater.
She loved her garden and enjoyed the butterflies, painted buntings, birds, ducks, rooster and even the occasional snakes that would visit her. It was in her garden where she befriended her beloved cat, Sweetie.
Her sense of humor, love for music, dance, and nature kept her youthful and fun to be around.
She will truly be missed and the memories she created will never be forgotten.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday October 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church 106 SE 1st Dr., Homestead, FL 33030 at 10:00 am. (In lieu of flowers - donations can be sent to Saint Vincent De Paul at Sacred Heart Church 106 SE 1st Dr. Homestead, FL 33030).
Evelyn’s final resting place will be at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Park, 27100 Old Dixie Hwy., Naranja, FL 33032.