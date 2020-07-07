Evelyn Griffith's life was bookended by pandemics and she faced many hardships in her 101 years from being orphaned at the age of 4, supporting
herself while her husband was away at war, to riding out hurricanes, most notably Hurricane Andrew and most recently Hurricane Irma. Regardless of the challenges she encountered Evelyn was always a hard worker, had a bubbly personality, loved to take a minute to share a story, and was
incredibly thoughtful and generous. She doted on her family, never forgot a birthday, and corresponded regularly by letter until the end. Evelyn was a
beautician for over 50 years. She loved her work and her many customers and finally retired at the age of 84. She and Uncle Jack loved to square dance, spend time on their boat, and travel the US in their RV reconnecting with family and old friends from Jack's military days. Evelyn had such energy and was always so happy to see everyone who came to visit. She was fiercely independent and lived in her home until she passed. It was obvious that her strength, grit, and grace allowed her to live life on her own terms. She has always been and will remain a family icon: memorable and much loved.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband SMSgt. John F. Griffith (retired USAF) in 2004 to whom she was married for over 60 years; Mother - Elizabeth Sidehammer Hostoffer 1922, Father - Frank Hostoffer 1923, Brother - Eugene F. Hostoffer, Sr. 1983, Sister - Dorothy H. Patton 2011.
She is survived by: niece - Marlene Melego and husband, Regis of Scottdale, PA; Nephew - Eugene F. Hostoffer, Mt. Pleasant, PA; Nephew – Larry Patton and wife, Katie of Murrells Inlet, SC; Great-niece - Merriann M. Grant and husband, McDonald of Greensburg, PA; Great-nephew -Larry Lynn Patton and wife, Johnna of Breckenridge, CO; Great-niece - Kimberly Mastrippolito and husband, John of Jeannette, PA; Great-great nieces - Alexandra F. Grant of Santa Clara, CA and Marlee K. Grant of Los Angeles, CA.
Evelyn's family would thank the many people at Heartland Hospice, especially Juan Rosal, RN, Beverly McDonnough, Zayna Bryan and Robert, Chaplain, for their love, compassion, and professionalism.
We hold Marlene and Richard Hamilton of Homestead, FL, Bonnie Greer of Miami, FL and Gerry Fisher of Homestead, FL, the 4 extra special people in Evelyn's life, close in our hearts for the many years of friendship, love, help, and thoughtfulness showed to our aunt, Evelyn Griffith. We also wish to extend gratitude to her other neighbors and friends who looked in on and cared about Evelyn over the years.