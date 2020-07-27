July 28, 1942 - July 14, 2020
Homestead resident, Ernest Allen Westberry passed away in his home on July 14, 2020 at 2:02PM.
At his request, no service will be held.
Ernie was born July 28, 1942 in Homestead, Florida to Amos and Callie (Smith) Westberry.
Ernie was preceded in death by his two brothers Lawrence and Billy
Westberry, stepfather Luther Curl and stepbrothers Roy and Dan Curl. Ernie attended South Dade High School before enlisting in the Air Force. After serving 4 years in the military, he went onto work as a Journeyman/Lineman for the City of Homestead Power Plant and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Ernie was an avid fisherman who loved fishing for spotted sea trout with his brother, Billy and wife Linda.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda (Bennett) Westberry; his four children: son Vince Rosa, wife Mary and grandchild, Brandon; son Scott Rosa, wife Robin and grandchildren Allison and Brice; daughter Lin Lalani, husband Chase and grandchildren Alec, Zakariya and Alisha; daughter Amy Lee Westberry and partner Lisa; and grandson Marquez Monroe.
We would like to acknowledge Ernie’s close friend Jose Landrian and Ernie’s brother, Billy as two of the important people in his life, as well as the neighborhood children who affectionately called him dad: Tamika, Juntree, Kim, Natee, Petey and Devonn.
We also wish to extend gratitude to our neighbors and friends who looked out and cared for Ernie and the Westberry family over the years.