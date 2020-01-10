Elsie Radford Lee, 85, who resided near Charleston, Arkansas passed away January 7, 2020 at Greenhurst Nursing Home in Charleston.
Elsie was born August 7th 1934, in Homestead, Florida to the late Odus and Thelma (Cahoon) Radford. She worked for many years for Western Union
telegraph, where she covered many of the early space shots. She was always proud to tell you that she had met and shook hands with astronauts John Glen and Alan Shepherd. In 2005 Elsie retired from Kerry’s Nursery. She was the bookkeeper and payroll clerk. Elsie was a member of Modello Baptist Church in Homestead , Florida.
Elsie graduated from Homestead High School in 1952 and upon graduation married the love of her life, Glenn Lee. She and Glenn had three children, Glenda, Kenneth, and David. In 2005 Elsie moved to Arkansas to be near her daughter, however she still considered Homestead, Florida her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, David; three brothers, Harold, Bill, and Virgil Radford; two sisters, Effie Blocker and Mary Sickle. Survivors include her husband Glenn; her daughter Glenda Cook and husband Frank; one son Kenneth all of near Charleston, Arkansas; her daughter in law Sylvia Lee; grandchildren Dale and wife Natalie, Chris Cook and wife Jennifer, Shannon Lee and Louis, Meagan Lee and Mike; three great grandchildren, Allison, Madeyln, and Ethan Cook.
No services are planned. Her cremains will be entrusted to Smith Mortuary, Charleston, Arkansas.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenhurst for their professional and compassionate care.