On Monday, September 20, Edward (Jack) Campbell, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather entered Heaven at the age of 96. Edward was born on August 29, 1925 in Miami, Florida to Willard and Mae (Wandrika) Campbell. He volunteered for service in the Army Air Corps at 17 and subsequently flew 55 missions during WWII as a gunner on a B-24 bomber in the Pacific.
After the war, he took advantage on the GI Bill and attended college at Florida State College for Women (Florida State University after the GIs arrived). Although he did not graduate from high school before entering the war, he worked hard and graduated with honors with a business degree from FSU.
Edward married Carolyn Griner in 1951. They moved to Homestead, Florida and raised two children, Linda and Alan. Edward went to work for his uncle at John W. Campbell farms. He learned the farming business and became a leader in the South Florida fruit and vegetable industry, serving in management positions with Carpenter and DiMare Farms. Edward was the recipient of the 1986 National Chevron Conservation Award and was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1992. He was honored to receive the Commissioner’s Ag-Environmental Leadership Award in 1996 from the Florida Department of Agriculture for his work in founding the South Dade Soil and Water Conservation District. When he saw migrant farm worker’s children in the fields with no day care, he worked with area churches to form the Redlands Christian Migrant Association, which provides services to farm workers and their families.
After retirement, Edward and Carolyn moved to Texas to be closer to their grandchildren. They became active members of Bannockburn Church, where Edward loved creating beautiful gardens for others to enjoy.
He continued to serve as gardener for 15 years. He enjoyed art, reading history and biographies, watching football and traveling.
Edward is survived by his children Linda and Alan Campbell, his son-in-law David Mahn, his brother Richard Campbell, and grandchildren Lauren and Christopher Kissock and Riley Campbell.
A celebration of Edward’s remarkable life will be held on Tuesday, September 28 at Bannockburn Church, 7100 Brodie Lane, Austin at 11 a.m. The family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers of Buda Oaks Assisted Living and Magnolia Hospice.Those wishing to honor Edward may send flowers to Cook Walden Forest Oaks at 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, 78749 or give to a local charity serving the needs of people.