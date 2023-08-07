Duane Tannenbaum passed away on July 11th following a brief, yet aggressive illness.
Born at Victoria Hospital in Miami, Duane was the first son of Ideal Norantonio and Eugene Tannenbaum.
Embracing his status as a second-generation Miamian, he settled in the Redlands area in 1976.
Duane is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rebecca, and their two daughters, Dara and Rachel. Together with Rebecca, he owned and operated Oasis Nursery.
Duane will be fondly remembered for his exceptional musical talents, extensive knowledge of exotic and rare plants, and unmatched wit.
In honor of his memory, a private service will be held.