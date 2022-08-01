May 4, 1922 - August 1, 2022
Dorothy Irene Douglas passed into glory land peacefully from natural causes at her daughter Pepe’s house on August 1, 2022.
Dorothy just celebrated her 100 years of living a very rich blessed life.
She was born Dorothy Widdersheim, in Akron, Ohio on May 4, 1922, and the family moved to Miami in 1935. She and her brother Jack, attended Miami High School. Dot later graduated from Stetson University, with a degree in art education in Deland, Florida, where she met and married her husband, Dr. Robert Douglas, in 1944.
Dottie loved the Lord and her life reflected this.
She and Dr. Bob Douglas settled in Homestead, Florida, in 1955 where Dot became very active in her church, community and the art center. Dr. Bob had a general medical practice for 15 years and the couple served four years as Presbyterian medical missionaries in Zaire, Africa. They returned to Homestead where Dot found a new passion in watercolor painting. Dot had quite a sense of humor and could make anything lively, fun and was known to speak her mind.
She raised four children, Michael (deceased), Alice (Bunny), Beth (Pepe) (husband, Jerry Frye) and Robert (Bo) (wife, Katie) and reveled in the lives of her family’s eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on August 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Redlands Community Church, 14601 SW 248th Street, Homestead, Florida. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship, {give.maf.org}.