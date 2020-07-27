She was a lifelong resident of Homestead. Born at James Archer Smith Hospital, in Homestead, FL on August 28, 1945, and died July 15th, 2020.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne E. Moore and her dear mother Ora Ezelle Warford Harris.
She is survived by her sister Patricia Hoops, of Alabama, and her five children, Rebecca Sanchez, Margie Moore-Cooper, Randall Moore, Rhonda Monroe and Robin Marcus. She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life is planned for a future date.
