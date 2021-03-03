Donald Mullins died from a heart attack at home on February 19, 2021.
He was a retired operating engineer with Miami Local 487. He was an outdoorsman and above all loved to fish.
Donald was born in West Virginia on August 22, 1942 to Aruth H. Mullins and Myrtle Napier Mullins.
He was one of seven brothers and sisters. The family came to Homestead in 1946.
He is predeceased by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clarice Alexander Mullins and daughters, Laura Maldonado and Bonnie Lewis; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildrren.
He was cremated, but due to the pandemic no formal service will be held.