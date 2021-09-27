May 5, 1937 - September 7, 2021
Donald Harvey Fleming, affectionately known as “Papa” by his family, passed away in Homestead, Florida on September 7, 2021, at the age of 84.
He was born in Miami, Florida to Elizabeth and Don Fleming. He graduated from Miami High in 1955. Don worked for Southern Bell retiring after 39 years. He and his wife Connie enjoyed traveling, spending time in northern Florida and the mountains of Tennessee. A nature lover, he enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors.
Don was a friendly, kind, and generous person who enjoyed helping others. Active in the community, Don was a member of Kiwanis for more than 30 years as well as, a member of the South Miami Masonic Lodge, Telephone Pioneers, American Legion and Everglades Conservation Club. Don was also a member of the Coast Guard Reserve.
Don is survived by his loving wife of sixty years Connie, daughter Cindy Fleming Kendall (Steve) and granddaughter Chloe Kendall Penniston (Cody).
Don will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A private service will be held for immediate family at a later date.