Donald Edward Anderson, 69, of Homestead, FL died Saturday October 1, 2022 at Lee County Health & Rehabilitation in Leesburg, GA.
A celebration of life will be held in Homestead, FL at a later date.
Born April 8, 1953 in Fort Bragg, NC to Roland Emanuel Anderson and Betty Jean Hailey Anderson, Don graduated from Kendrick High School Columbus, GA in 1971.
He retired from South Dade Senior High School in 2017 after 30 years.
Don loved to fish, hunt, and ride four wheelers in the Everglades with his friends.
Survivors include three sons, Chris Anderson (Erin), Leesburg, GA, William Anderson (Kim), Leesburg, GA, and Logan Anderson, Homestead, FL, seven grandchildren, Laney Anderson, Reed Anderson, Haley Pollock (Brad), Emily Etheridge, Logan Crimmins, Ashley Etheridge, and Blakely Aultman, two great-grandchildren, Aspen Etheridge and Smith Pollock, one brother, John Anderson (Penny), Hotchkiss, CO, one sister, Laura Prestley (Everett), Columbus, GA, several nieces and nephews, and the mothers of his children, Debbie Hall and Sheree Anderson. He was preceded in death by his
stepfather, Bobby Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Donald Edward Anderson to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106 or Shriners Hospitals for Children Office of Development, N Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.