Donald Allen Bahr Jr. (Donnie), 62 of Homestead FL passed away on January 14th, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Donnie was born in Buffalo NY and came to Homestead where he grew up and lived his adult life.
He had a passion for plants and could bring anything you wanted back to life and have it thrive. He's had a love for animals since he was a small boy with some of his first pets being a boa constrictor.
Donnie will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Donnie is survived by his wife Rosa, his two daughters Stacy and Gina and his sister Dianne.
Rosa requested a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services.
We request all of Donnie’s loved ones join us in celebrating his beautiful life on January 19th , 5 pm at the Richman residents.