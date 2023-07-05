January 4, 1932 - June 30, 2023
Don O'Neal, age 91, passed away at his home in Miami, Florida, June 30, 2023.
He was born in Cedartown, Georgia, served in the United States Navy, worked for Georgia Power and graduated from Jacksonville State College with a Bachelors degree in Secondary Education, a Masters of Science in Education and was on the baseball team.
He taught Physical Education and Health, and coached multiple sports, including wrestling and volleyball at Palmetto Jr. High School until 1987.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, golf, and playing softball. His softball skills earned him championships in the Huntsman World Series Games, Senior World and World Champions Games, National Senior Games and a Bronze Metal in the 1991 Senior Olympics.
He is preceded in death by his parents Luther C. and Annie Lou O'Neal, his wife Martha O'Neal, brothers Luther Carlton O'Neal and Waymond Wesley O'Neal.
He is survived by his children Lenore Lantz (Jim), Kimberly Calles (Alex), Tim Bourne (Pam), Shawn O'Neal (Sharon); grandchildren Lauren Musgrove (Buddy), Gregory Bulleit ( Libby), Lindsey Eckles (Clifford), Zachary Bourne (Jannie), Kristen and Shawn O'Neal Jr.; great grandchildren Evvie and Beau Bulleit, and Edwin, Eleanor and Wells Eckles, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Visitation : Caballero Rivero Sunset
7355 SW 117 Avenue, Miami, Florida 33183
July 7, 2023 - 6:00-10:00 PM
Graveside Service : Caballero Rivero Dade South
14200 SW 117 Avenue, Miami, Florida 33186
July 8, 2023 - 11:30 AM- 12:00 PM