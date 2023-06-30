October 17, 1940 - June 22, 2023
Dominick Stingone left this world on June 22, 2023.He leaves behind his wife of 39 years Cindy, his children Nicholas (Lisa), Kenneth (Mary), Lisa (Stan) and Heather (Patrick), grandaughters Ashley and Cadence, his sister, Phyllis Accursio, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Dominick was born in the Bronx, NY, October 17, 1940 to his parents Alfonso and Mary Stingone.
He moved to Homestead, FL with his family in 1947. Dominick was predeceased by his parents, sisters, Raye Magazino and Vivian Basso, and brothers Tony and Joe, and his first wife Betty.
Dominick was a home builder, a produce broker, restaurant owner and furniture maker. He loved to create things and share his gifts with others. He retired and moved to Durham, NC in 2021.
Dominick was happiest feeding friends and family members his Italian delicacies, and his pizza and bruschetta will remain legendary. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be Sunday, July 2nd at Branam’s Funeral Home in Homestead, 6-9 PM. Mass Monday at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, burial following at Palm Memorial Cemetery in Homestead.