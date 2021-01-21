February 11, 1955 – December 25, 2020
It is with saddened hearts that we had to say goodbye to our mom, Delma on December 25, 2020.
Delma is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Dora and Jesus, her sister Rosie, and her son-in law Martin.
Delma is survived by her children Rosalinda, Norma and her husband James, and Andy and his partner Chris; her grandchildren Jennifer and Cynthia; her step grandchildren Priscilla and Justin; as well as her brothers and sisters Jessie, Robert, Mary, Dian, Wanda, Antonio, Amanda, George, Joe, and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Delma was a hard-working woman with a heart full of love. Those who knew her knew she was loving, giving, and was always there for others.
Born in Floydada, Texas, Delma moved and spent most of her life in Homestead, FL.
Delma received her AA degree from Miami-Dade College, and worked with the City of Homestead for over 20 years, before retiring in 2008. After a year of retirement, Delma was asked to return to the city and she did so as a consultant.
Delma lived for her family and God. We are grateful to have so many wonderful memories with Delma and she will forever be in our hearts. Until the day we meet again, you will be sorely missed.
We Love You Always.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 6, 2021 at Fusion Miami Church - 16325 SW 288th St, Homestead, FL, 33033. Time of services to be
announced.