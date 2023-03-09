January 15th, 1951 – March 4th, 2023
David Richard Raska passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nanette Schild Raska. David was a beloved father of Audrey (Michell) Phillips, Dr. Andrew (Melanie) Raska, Jeffrey Raska; and cherished grandfather of Jacob, Max, and Aaron Phillips, and Jack Raska. He is also survived by his siblings Dr. Rose (Mike) Raska, Joseph Louis (Jo-Anne) Raska, Anne Marie (Ron) Boehm, Helen (Carey) Bos and sister in law Mary Sue Raska.
He was predeceased by his parents Germaine and Joseph Raska and his brother Matthew Raska.
Born in San Antonio, Texas, David spent most of his life in Homestead, Florida. He founded Southern Packaging Machinery Corporation in 1975 running the business until his passing.
David was an avid fisherman and loved spending time in Everglades National Park and the Florida Keys. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 10th at 11am.
Saint Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120 Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent in his memory to:
The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, www.stopsarcoidosis.org
Florida Bay Forever, www.floridabayforever.org
The Victory Center, www.thevictoryschool.org