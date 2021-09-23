Danny Cash Sr. sadly passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 27,1947 to Lloyd and Jonny Cash of Homestead, Fl.
His grandparents Bob and Lou Harris were settlers of Cardsound Rd.
He was preceeded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Joan and his youngest son Aaron, as well as his father Lloyd and sister Sharon.
He is survived by his loving mother Jonny and sister Connie Cash, sons Danny and Clint, daughter Beth Gilbert. Grandchildren Jenna, Logan, Isabel, Colby, Raylin and Benjamin.
And great-grandchildren Giana and Jayla.
He will be deeply missed!