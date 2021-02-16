Daniel Webster Williams, 94, of Wellborn, Florida passed away on February 4, 2021.
Known to most as Webster, he was born in 1926 to parents Dan and Mae Williams at home in Modello, FL (just north of Homestead) where he grew up and lived until 2015.
Webster graduated from Redland High School and briefly attended the University of Florida before enlisting in the US Navy. Soon after the end of WWII, he attended and graduated from Purdue University with honors and returned to Homestead to farm with his father Dan and brother Charles as Dan Williams & Sons, Inc.
Webster met and soon married Marie Hutchinson in Onley, VA. in 1954 and the couple returned to Homestead to farm and raise a family. After a farming career steeped in hard work, innovation and progress, Webster partnered with his son Tim and added beans and other vegetables to their farm before they created Williams Agricultural Enterprises, Ltd., which continues to farm in north Florida.
Webster served as a founding member of the South Florida Potato Growers Association, was a long serving member of the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Homestead, Production Credit Association/South Florida Farm Credit Association, and served in many leadership roles with First United
Methodist Church of Homestead through the years. Webster was also a member of and served on many other local quasi-governmental and philanthropic community and civic boards and committees through the years. Webster loved to quietly serve and support good and meaningful ideas, programs, and projects which made life better for the businesses, industries, and people of the greater Homestead community.
Predeceased by both parents, his sister Lenora, and son Scott, Webster is survived by the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Marie, his son Tim (wife
Christine), grandchildren: Krystal, Jason (wife Tandis), Steven (wife Jennifer), Emily (husband Stephen), and his brother Charles (wife Nancy), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
Webster lived a life of quiet faith and integrity showing his love for his family, employees, and his community through service and work with steadfast care and compassion.
Graveside services were held at Palms Woodlawn in Naranja, FL, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 11:00 AM, led by Rev. Dr. Sherry Adams of Wellborn United Methodist Church.
Contributions in honor of Webster Williams’s wonderful life can be made to the Wellborn United Methodist Church, PO BOX 138 Wellborn, FL 32094, or the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home: fumch.org.