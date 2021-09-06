March 15, 1957 - August 29, 2021
Daniel Anguiano Sr., 64, of Homestead, passed on August 29th, 2021, in Miami, Fl.
Born on March 15th, 1957 in Homestead, the son of Felix and Consuelo (Quiroz) Anguiano Sr. who preceded him in death along with his sister Olga Lydia and brothers David and Juan Carlos.
Danny Boy, as he was called by his family and old family friends, was born on a Friday at James Archer Smith Hospital in Homestead. What a joy he brought to the Anguiano family. He was the first son, grandson and nephew making his parents proud. He graduated class of 1975 at South Dade Senior High, originally known as The Rebels.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Saida (Banuelos) Anguiano and his children Daniel Jr.(Yara), Diana (Angel), David, and Daren (Karina).
His grandchildren who were his pride and joy - Mariana, Amber, Savannah, Daniel, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Katherine, Marcus, Lauren, and Caroline. He leaves two sisters - Grace, Rosie (Arnoldo) and a brother, Felix Jr. to mourn his sorrow. With too many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins to name.
He loved to make people laugh with his abundant stories of childhood adventures and his charm as he always entered an event with his famous catchphrase “Don’t I look sweet.” He always knew how to bring a smile to those around him. Danny had many skills, a self taught handyman comfortable around all machines. He was always willing to give a helping hand. Danny was a true Miami Sports fan. His love for all the hometown teams was undeniable. He enjoyed going to as many games as possible. He was our de facto Grand Marshal of the tailgates. His favorite hobby was collecting football, especially Dolphins, memorabilia.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandpa and friend who will be missed dearly by all those whose life he touched throughout the years.
Friends may call on Thursday from 6:00 - 11:00pm September 2nd, Caballero Rivera Palms Woodland, 27100 Old Dixie Hwy. Naranja, FL 33032
Mass will be celebrated on Friday September 3rd at 10:00 am, Sacred Heart Church, 20 SE 1st Dr, Homestead, FL 33033.