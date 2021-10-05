Daniel Allen Rabun (Dan) passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the age of 57.
He was born on March 31, 1964 in Melbourne FL.
He attended Life Pointe Church. Dan loved music and playing guitar.
He was a very talented guitarist and loved teaching others how to play. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, whether hiking, boating or just taking walks. He loved animals of all kinds, especially his cat Dinky. Dan was an amazing cook and he loved to grill for his friends and family. He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. He was incredibly kind and made friends wherever he went.
He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore (Ted) Rabun, step-mother Barbara, sister Lisa Rabun Birkle and grandson Gabriel James. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his wife Rise Rabun of Cutler Bay FL, his mother Joan (Mick) Rothery of Cleveland GA; brother Ted (Lora) Rabun of Ringgold GA, sisters Lori Botes of Danielsville GA, Kim (Andre) Fiola of Buena Park CA and Kim Arnold of Lapeer Mi; his children, Winter Rabun and fiance John Fluhrer of Edgar Springs MO, Danny (Daniel) Rabun of Grayson GA, Lucas Rabun of Homestead FL; grandchildren, Taylor Rabun and Logan Molliere of Rolla MO, Danny (Daniel) Rabun of Citrus Park FL, and great grandson Grayson Matthew Hodges of Rolla MO; numerous nieces and nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Life Pointe Church, 275000 Old Dixie Highway, Homestead FL on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm.