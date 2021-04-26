CM/Sgt. Ollice Franklin Shields passed away April 13, 2021 in Melbourne FL.
Services were held April 19 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central in Gainesville, Florida.
Mr. Shields was born in Bebane, North Carolina on November 25, 1933.
He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, throwing darts, a little golf and having a beer with his guys after work.
He dearly loved his country.
Mr. Shields is survived by his wife Betty; his daughters Karen Degado, San Antonio, Texas and Kathy Pia (Phil), Homestead, Florida and Marlene Foster, Homestead, Florida; stepdaughter Debra Morgan and stepgrandson Chris Morgan of Gainseville Florida; five grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sisters Molly (deceased), Marjorie Young, Chapel Hill, NC, Claire Shields and Sandra Grogan; brothers Luther Shields, Lutz, Florida and Johnny Shields, Burlington, North Carolina.
Memorial donations in honor of Mr. Shields may be made to Alzheimers.org.