Clarice Melton Legg, 92, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Monticello, Florida. She was born May 14, 1929, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of Elbert and Cora (Evans) Melton.
Clarice graduated from Miami Edison High School, Class of 1947. After graduating, she married her husband with whom she shared 66 wonderful years.
For over 20 years Clarice was a secretary, as well as a junior high Sunday school teacher, for Princeton Church of the Nazarene. She hosted many large, post-church lunches on Sunday, and her home was always open to friends and strangers alike.
Upon moving to Tallahassee, she became a member of Piedmont Park Alliance Church.
Clarice enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and was known for her famous strawberry pie! She had countless friends and was affectionately known by them as “Recie.” Clarice will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Legg, Sr.; son, Arnold “Rusty” Legg, Jr.; granddaughter, April Davison Dee; brothers: Leonard “Bail” Melton, Jack Melton, and David “Bud” Melton; and sisters: Lucille Williams, Evelyn “Bobbie” King, Hazel Suit, and Maudeen “Dena” Davis.
Clarice is survived by son, Rev. Thomas Legg (Lynn); daughter, Beverly Legg Davison (Robert); grandchildren: Joel Davison (Alisha), Aaron Davison, Jeremy Gagnon (Brooke), James Legg (Kathi), Aaron Gagnon, and Benjamin Legg; great-grandchildren: Kayla Davison, Daisy Dee, Summer Dee, Austin Gagnon, Mason Gagnon, Cameryn Gagnon, and Pype Gagnon; great-great-grandchild, Zoey Meadows; and brother, Donald Melton.
The family wishes to give special recognition and gratitude to the staff of Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Monticello, Florida, for the loving care they gave to Clarice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.