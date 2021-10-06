Clara Lynne Vande Hei, 84, passed away on, Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Clara Lynne was born in Philadelphia, PA to parents Roy and Vernal Harkness. She grew up in Homestead, Florida where she lived for 76 years.
She graduated from South Dade High School (1955) and from the University of Miami (1967) with a Masters of Education. She was a teacher for Miami Dade County Schools for more than 40 years.
She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church of Homestead. Clara Lynne was a member of and later a leader of the Ranger Aides Senior Girl Scout Troop that worked in the Everglades National Park. Ranger Aides were trained by the National Park Service and worked as guides. Clara Lynne not only took baton lessons, she also taught many girls in the Homestead area over the years.
Clara Lynne is survived by her husband Donald Vande Hei whom she met overseas in Okinawa while teaching at Kubasaki High School. Clara Lynne is also survived by her four daughters Heather Bhakta and her husband Abhi of Knoxville, TN, Tammy Mooney and her husband Dane of Lakeland, FL, Robin Everage and her husband Mike of Lakeland, FL, and Bethany West of Homestead, FL. Clara Lynne was a proud grandma to six grandchildren: Hannah, Spencer, Seth, Aiden, Landry, and Jordy; and her sister, Tschera “Cherry” Connell and her husband Fred of Columbus, OH. Clara Lynne loved children and claimed many as her own including: Belli Sung, Johnny Dayton, and Andres Cuervo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the First United Methodist Church of Homestead Music Scholarship Fund.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Homestead on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM. The service will be live streamed on the First United Methodist Church-Homestead Facebook page.