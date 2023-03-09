Charlie Currie Jr., 75, of Homestead, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 26, 1948.
Charlie was married to Elizabeth “Elly” Currie on February 25, 1971. They were married for 52 years.
Charlie served in the United States Air Force and retired as a Master Sargent. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling with Elly. He was also actively involved in Homestead’s Civitan Club, and the Mexican American Council.
He was known for being a beloved husband and for sharing his patience, kindness, and knowledge. Charlie loved cookouts and would never miss an afternoon coffee with his neighbors and dear friends, Elida and Juan Salinas, usually with his devoted dog, Jethro in tow. In the loving words of the Salinas family, “we will miss him profoundly and will always keep him in our hearts. He was the role model whom we all admired, and we try to live our lives in a manner that would make him proud.”
Charlie is survived by his wife, Elly, his sister, Arlene Popp, and his brother, Alan Currie.